Global Offshore Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.22 crore, down 5.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.22 crore in September 2022 down 5.73% from Rs. 9.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.10 crore in September 2022 up 28.62% from Rs. 16.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2022 down 39.2% from Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2021.

Global Offshore shares closed at 7.85 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)