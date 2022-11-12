English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Global Offshore Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.22 crore, down 5.73% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Offshore Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.22 crore in September 2022 down 5.73% from Rs. 9.78 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.10 crore in September 2022 up 28.62% from Rs. 16.95 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2022 down 39.2% from Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2021.

    Global Offshore shares closed at 7.85 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)

    Close
    Global Offshore Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.2212.979.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.2212.979.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.425.395.01
    Depreciation7.247.0810.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.296.997.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.72-6.48-13.31
    Other Income0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.72-6.48-13.30
    Interest0.846.964.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.55-13.44-17.82
    Exceptional Items-0.53-20.810.88
    P/L Before Tax-12.08-34.25-16.93
    Tax0.020.020.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.10-34.27-16.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.10-34.27-16.95
    Equity Share Capital24.7324.7324.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.89-13.86-6.86
    Diluted EPS-4.89-13.86-6.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.89-13.86-6.86
    Diluted EPS-4.89-13.86-6.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Global Offshore #Global Offshore Services #Results #Shipping
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:44 pm