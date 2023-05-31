English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Global Offshore Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.09 crore, down 70.17% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Offshore Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.09 crore in March 2023 down 70.17% from Rs. 13.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 392.53 crore in March 2023 up 2300.81% from Rs. 17.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.34 crore in March 2023 down 371.07% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2022.

    Global Offshore EPS has increased to Rs. 158.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.21 in March 2022.

    Global Offshore shares closed at 7.85 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)

    Global Offshore Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.093.3313.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.093.3313.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.494.585.24
    Depreciation3.486.345.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.017.196.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.90-14.78-3.49
    Other Income0.080.000.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.82-14.77-3.26
    Interest-5.540.905.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.28-15.67-8.42
    Exceptional Items397.09-158.47-9.21
    P/L Before Tax393.81-174.14-17.63
    Tax1.290.020.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities392.53-174.16-17.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period392.53-174.16-17.84
    Equity Share Capital24.7324.7324.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS158.73-70.43-7.21
    Diluted EPS158.73-70.43-7.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS158.73-70.43-7.21
    Diluted EPS158.73-70.43-7.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Global Offshore #Global Offshore Services #Results #Shipping
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:11 am