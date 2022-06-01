Global Offshore Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.69 crore, down 17.39% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 11:15 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Offshore Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.69 crore in March 2022 down 17.39% from Rs. 16.58 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.84 crore in March 2022 down 89.22% from Rs. 9.43 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2022 down 59.3% from Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2021.
Global Offshore shares closed at 7.85 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)
|Global Offshore Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.69
|10.83
|16.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.69
|10.83
|16.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.24
|5.13
|5.33
|Depreciation
|5.23
|5.97
|6.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.71
|5.84
|6.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.49
|-6.11
|-2.20
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.26
|-6.09
|-2.15
|Interest
|5.16
|4.63
|4.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.42
|-10.72
|-6.36
|Exceptional Items
|-9.21
|-2.00
|-2.60
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.63
|-12.72
|-8.97
|Tax
|0.21
|0.03
|0.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.84
|-12.75
|-9.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.84
|-12.75
|-9.43
|Equity Share Capital
|24.73
|24.73
|24.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.21
|-5.15
|-3.81
|Diluted EPS
|-7.21
|-5.15
|-3.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.21
|-5.15
|-3.81
|Diluted EPS
|-7.21
|-5.15
|-3.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited