Global Offshore Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.93 crore, up 14.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Offshore Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.93 crore in March 2020 up 14.12% from Rs. 16.59 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.74 crore in March 2020 down 36.43% from Rs. 20.34 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.47 crore in March 2020 up 209.48% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2019.
Global Offshore shares closed at 5.50 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.91% returns over the last 6 months and -39.56% over the last 12 months.
|Global Offshore Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.93
|18.74
|16.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.93
|18.74
|16.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.40
|5.11
|5.56
|Depreciation
|6.25
|5.96
|5.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.43
|6.90
|8.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.85
|0.76
|-3.19
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.40
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.22
|1.16
|-2.80
|Interest
|5.67
|6.04
|6.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.45
|-4.88
|-9.47
|Exceptional Items
|-27.38
|-3.76
|-10.92
|P/L Before Tax
|-29.83
|-8.64
|-20.39
|Tax
|-2.09
|0.12
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.74
|-8.76
|-20.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.74
|-8.76
|-20.34
|Equity Share Capital
|24.73
|24.73
|24.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.22
|-3.54
|-8.22
|Diluted EPS
|-11.22
|-3.54
|-8.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.22
|-3.54
|-8.22
|Diluted EPS
|-11.22
|-3.54
|-8.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:55 am