Global Offshore Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.93 crore, up 14.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.93 crore in March 2020 up 14.12% from Rs. 16.59 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.74 crore in March 2020 down 36.43% from Rs. 20.34 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.47 crore in March 2020 up 209.48% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2019.

Global Offshore shares closed at 5.50 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.91% returns over the last 6 months and -39.56% over the last 12 months.