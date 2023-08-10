English
    Global Offshore Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.61 crore, down 49.07% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Offshore Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.61 crore in June 2023 down 49.07% from Rs. 12.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.97 crore in June 2023 up 79.67% from Rs. 34.27 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2023 down 181.67% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022.

    Global Offshore shares closed at 7.85 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)

    Global Offshore Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.614.0912.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.614.0912.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.283.495.39
    Depreciation2.893.487.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.866.016.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.42-8.90-6.48
    Other Income0.040.080.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.38-8.82-6.48
    Interest0.75-5.546.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.14-3.28-13.44
    Exceptional Items-2.81397.09-20.81
    P/L Before Tax-6.95393.81-34.25
    Tax0.021.290.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.97392.53-34.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.97392.53-34.27
    Equity Share Capital24.7324.7324.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.82158.73-13.86
    Diluted EPS-2.82158.73-13.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.82158.73-13.86
    Diluted EPS-2.82158.73-13.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Global Offshore #Global Offshore Services #Results #Shipping
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:33 pm

