Global Offshore Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.61 crore, down 49.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.61 crore in June 2023 down 49.07% from Rs. 12.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.97 crore in June 2023 up 79.67% from Rs. 34.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2023 down 181.67% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022.

Global Offshore shares closed at 7.85 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)