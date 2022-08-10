Global Offshore Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.97 crore, down 8.92% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Offshore Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.97 crore in June 2022 down 8.92% from Rs. 14.25 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.27 crore in June 2022 down 136.17% from Rs. 14.51 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022 down 69.39% from Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2021.
Global Offshore shares closed at 7.85 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)
|Global Offshore Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.97
|13.69
|14.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.97
|13.69
|14.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.39
|5.24
|4.90
|Depreciation
|7.08
|5.23
|6.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.99
|6.71
|7.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.48
|-3.49
|-4.44
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.23
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.48
|-3.26
|-4.28
|Interest
|6.96
|5.16
|4.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.44
|-8.42
|-8.65
|Exceptional Items
|-20.81
|-9.21
|-5.84
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.25
|-17.63
|-14.49
|Tax
|0.02
|0.21
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-34.27
|-17.84
|-14.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-34.27
|-17.84
|-14.51
|Equity Share Capital
|24.73
|24.73
|24.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.86
|-7.21
|-5.87
|Diluted EPS
|-13.86
|-7.21
|-5.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.86
|-7.21
|-5.87
|Diluted EPS
|-13.86
|-7.21
|-5.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited