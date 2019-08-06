Global Offshore Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.84 crore, down 11.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.84 crore in June 2019 down 11.35% from Rs. 16.74 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.74 crore in June 2019 up 63.89% from Rs. 26.98 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2019 down 7.6% from Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2018.

Global Offshore shares closed at 5.85 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -52.44% returns over the last 6 months and -69.37% over the last 12 months.