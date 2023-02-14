 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global Offshore Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore, down 69.23% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Offshore Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore in December 2022 down 69.23% from Rs. 10.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 174.16 crore in December 2022 down 1266.46% from Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.43 crore in December 2022 down 6925% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

Global Offshore Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.33 9.22 10.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.33 9.22 10.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.58 5.42 5.13
Depreciation 6.34 7.24 5.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.19 7.29 5.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.78 -10.72 -6.11
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.77 -10.72 -6.09
Interest 0.90 0.84 4.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -15.67 -11.55 -10.72
Exceptional Items -158.47 -0.53 -2.00
P/L Before Tax -174.14 -12.08 -12.72
Tax 0.02 0.02 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -174.16 -12.10 -12.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -174.16 -12.10 -12.75
Equity Share Capital 24.73 24.73 24.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -70.43 -4.89 -5.15
Diluted EPS -70.43 -4.89 -5.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -70.43 -4.89 -5.15
Diluted EPS -70.43 -4.89 -5.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited