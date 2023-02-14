English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Global Offshore Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore, down 69.23% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Offshore Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore in December 2022 down 69.23% from Rs. 10.83 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 174.16 crore in December 2022 down 1266.46% from Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.43 crore in December 2022 down 6925% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

    Global Offshore shares closed at 7.85 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)

    Global Offshore Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.339.2210.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.339.2210.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.585.425.13
    Depreciation6.347.245.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.197.295.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.78-10.72-6.11
    Other Income0.000.000.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.77-10.72-6.09
    Interest0.900.844.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.67-11.55-10.72
    Exceptional Items-158.47-0.53-2.00
    P/L Before Tax-174.14-12.08-12.72
    Tax0.020.020.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-174.16-12.10-12.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-174.16-12.10-12.75
    Equity Share Capital24.7324.7324.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-70.43-4.89-5.15
    Diluted EPS-70.43-4.89-5.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-70.43-4.89-5.15
    Diluted EPS-70.43-4.89-5.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Global Offshore #Global Offshore Services #Results #Shipping
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:11 am