Global Offshore Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore, down 69.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Offshore Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore in December 2022 down 69.23% from Rs. 10.83 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 174.16 crore in December 2022 down 1266.46% from Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.43 crore in December 2022 down 6925% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
Global Offshore shares closed at 7.85 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)
|Global Offshore Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.33
|9.22
|10.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.33
|9.22
|10.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.58
|5.42
|5.13
|Depreciation
|6.34
|7.24
|5.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.19
|7.29
|5.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.78
|-10.72
|-6.11
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.77
|-10.72
|-6.09
|Interest
|0.90
|0.84
|4.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.67
|-11.55
|-10.72
|Exceptional Items
|-158.47
|-0.53
|-2.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-174.14
|-12.08
|-12.72
|Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-174.16
|-12.10
|-12.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-174.16
|-12.10
|-12.75
|Equity Share Capital
|24.73
|24.73
|24.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-70.43
|-4.89
|-5.15
|Diluted EPS
|-70.43
|-4.89
|-5.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-70.43
|-4.89
|-5.15
|Diluted EPS
|-70.43
|-4.89
|-5.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited