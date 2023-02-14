Global Offshore Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore, down 69.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore in December 2022 down 69.23% from Rs. 10.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 174.16 crore in December 2022 down 1266.46% from Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.43 crore in December 2022 down 6925% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

Global Offshore shares closed at 7.85 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)