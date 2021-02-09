MARKET NEWS

Global Offshore Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore, down 18.57% Y-o-Y

February 09, 2021 / 11:06 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Offshore Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore in December 2020 down 18.57% from Rs. 18.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2020 up 50.96% from Rs. 8.76 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2020 down 52.11% from Rs. 7.12 crore in December 2019.

Global Offshore shares closed at 6.80 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.16% returns over the last 6 months and 47.83% over the last 12 months.

Global Offshore Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations15.2612.9118.74
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15.2612.9118.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.695.095.11
Depreciation6.926.455.96
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.207.476.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.55-6.090.76
Other Income0.030.370.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.51-5.721.16
Interest4.334.556.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.84-10.27-4.88
Exceptional Items3.5812.20-3.76
P/L Before Tax-4.271.93-8.64
Tax0.030.030.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.301.90-8.76
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.301.90-8.76
Equity Share Capital24.7324.7324.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.740.77-3.54
Diluted EPS-1.740.77-3.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.740.77-3.54
Diluted EPS-1.740.77-3.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Global Offshore #Global Offshore Services #Results #Shipping
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:44 pm

