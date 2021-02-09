Global Offshore Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore, down 18.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore in December 2020 down 18.57% from Rs. 18.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2020 up 50.96% from Rs. 8.76 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2020 down 52.11% from Rs. 7.12 crore in December 2019.

Global Offshore shares closed at 6.80 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.16% returns over the last 6 months and 47.83% over the last 12 months.