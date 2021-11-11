Global Offshore Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.67 crore, down 17.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.67 crore in September 2021 down 17.12% from Rs. 17.70 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.26 crore in September 2021 down 270.62% from Rs. 4.66 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021 up 79.3% from Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2020.

Global Offshore shares closed at 7.85 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)