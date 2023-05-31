Global Offshore Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.91 crore, down 35.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.91 crore in March 2023 down 35.69% from Rs. 18.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 541.51 crore in March 2023 up 2747.46% from Rs. 20.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2023 down 240.76% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022.

Global Offshore EPS has increased to Rs. 218.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.51 in March 2022.

Global Offshore shares closed at 7.85 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)