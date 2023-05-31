English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Global Offshore Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.91 crore, down 35.69% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Global Offshore Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.91 crore in March 2023 down 35.69% from Rs. 18.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 541.51 crore in March 2023 up 2747.46% from Rs. 20.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2023 down 240.76% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022.

    Global Offshore EPS has increased to Rs. 218.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.51 in March 2022.

    Global Offshore shares closed at 7.85 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)

    Global Offshore Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.916.4018.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.916.4018.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.106.256.72
    Depreciation5.108.056.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.929.9010.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.21-17.80-5.53
    Other Income0.140.000.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.07-17.80-4.80
    Interest-4.262.376.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.81-20.17-11.27
    Exceptional Items616.16-158.25-8.98
    P/L Before Tax612.35-178.41-20.24
    Tax1.290.020.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities611.06-178.43-20.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period611.06-178.43-20.45
    Minority Interest-69.551.40--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates541.51-177.04-20.45
    Equity Share Capital24.7324.7324.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS218.98-71.59-5.51
    Diluted EPS218.98-71.59-5.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS218.98-71.59-5.51
    Diluted EPS218.98-71.59-5.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Global Offshore #Global Offshore Services #Results #Shipping
    May 31, 2023