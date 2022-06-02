Global Offshore Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.51 crore, down 14.04% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Global Offshore Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.51 crore in March 2022 down 14.04% from Rs. 21.54 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.45 crore in March 2022 down 112.49% from Rs. 163.70 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022 up 197.69% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2021.
Global Offshore shares closed at 7.85 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)
|Global Offshore Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.51
|14.61
|21.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.51
|14.61
|21.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.72
|6.63
|5.35
|Depreciation
|6.91
|7.75
|7.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.40
|8.05
|18.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.53
|-7.82
|-10.05
|Other Income
|0.72
|0.12
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.80
|-7.70
|-10.03
|Interest
|6.46
|5.95
|-7.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.27
|-13.66
|-2.68
|Exceptional Items
|-8.98
|-2.00
|248.01
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.24
|-15.65
|245.34
|Tax
|0.21
|0.03
|0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.45
|-15.68
|244.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.45
|-15.68
|244.87
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.89
|-81.17
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-20.45
|-14.79
|163.70
|Equity Share Capital
|24.73
|24.73
|24.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.51
|-5.98
|66.16
|Diluted EPS
|-5.51
|-5.98
|66.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.51
|-5.98
|66.16
|Diluted EPS
|-5.51
|-5.98
|66.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited