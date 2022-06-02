Global Offshore Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.51 crore, down 14.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.51 crore in March 2022 down 14.04% from Rs. 21.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.45 crore in March 2022 down 112.49% from Rs. 163.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022 up 197.69% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2021.

Global Offshore shares closed at 7.85 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)