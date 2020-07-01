Global Offshore Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.69 crore, up 34.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.69 crore in March 2020 up 34.73% from Rs. 22.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.47 crore in March 2020 up 106.66% from Rs. 367.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.36 crore in March 2020 up 223.52% from Rs. 22.96 crore in March 2019.

Global Offshore EPS has increased to Rs. 17.94 in March 2020 from Rs. 149.28 in March 2019.

Global Offshore shares closed at 5.50 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.77% returns over the last 6 months and -39.56% over the last 12 months.