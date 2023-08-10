English
    Global Offshore Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.83 crore, down 36.01% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Global Offshore Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.83 crore in June 2023 down 36.01% from Rs. 20.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.10 crore in June 2023 up 64.57% from Rs. 34.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.75 crore in June 2023 down 230.49% from Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2022.

    Global Offshore shares closed at 7.85 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)

    Global Offshore Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.8311.9120.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.8311.9120.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.955.107.10
    Depreciation4.425.108.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.749.929.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.28-8.21-5.28
    Other Income0.110.140.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.17-8.07-5.25
    Interest2.90-4.268.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.07-3.81-13.58
    Exceptional Items-2.56616.16-20.54
    P/L Before Tax-14.63612.35-34.12
    Tax0.021.290.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.65611.06-34.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.65611.06-34.14
    Minority Interest2.55-69.55-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-12.10541.51-34.16
    Equity Share Capital24.7324.7324.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.89218.98-13.81
    Diluted EPS-4.89218.98-13.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.89218.98-13.81
    Diluted EPS-4.89218.98-13.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

