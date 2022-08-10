Global Offshore Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.05 crore, up 9.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.05 crore in June 2022 up 9.08% from Rs. 18.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.14 crore in June 2022 down 102.68% from Rs. 16.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2022 up 33.82% from Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2021.

Global Offshore shares closed at 7.85 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)