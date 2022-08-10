Global Offshore Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.05 crore, up 9.08% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Global Offshore Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.05 crore in June 2022 up 9.08% from Rs. 18.38 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.14 crore in June 2022 down 102.68% from Rs. 16.85 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2022 up 33.82% from Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2021.
|Global Offshore Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.05
|18.51
|18.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.05
|18.51
|18.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.10
|6.72
|6.42
|Depreciation
|8.89
|6.91
|7.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.34
|10.40
|9.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.28
|-5.53
|-5.52
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.72
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.25
|-4.80
|-5.22
|Interest
|8.33
|6.46
|5.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.58
|-11.27
|-10.98
|Exceptional Items
|-20.54
|-8.98
|-5.84
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.12
|-20.24
|-16.82
|Tax
|0.02
|0.21
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-34.14
|-20.45
|-16.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-34.14
|-20.45
|-16.85
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-34.14
|-20.45
|-16.85
|Equity Share Capital
|24.73
|24.73
|24.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.81
|-5.51
|-6.50
|Diluted EPS
|-13.81
|-5.51
|-6.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.81
|-5.51
|-6.50
|Diluted EPS
|-13.81
|-5.51
|-6.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
