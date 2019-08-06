Global Offshore Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 28.37 crore, down 10.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.37 crore in June 2019 down 10.18% from Rs. 31.58 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.45 crore in June 2019 up 34.14% from Rs. 53.82 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.03 crore in June 2019 up 16.69% from Rs. 15.64 crore in June 2018.

Global Offshore shares closed at 5.85 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -52.44% returns over the last 6 months and -69.37% over the last 12 months.