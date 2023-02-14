English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Global Offshore Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.40 crore, down 56.21% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Global Offshore Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.40 crore in December 2022 down 56.21% from Rs. 14.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 177.04 crore in December 2022 down 1096.76% from Rs. 14.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.75 crore in December 2022 down 19600% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    Global Offshore shares closed at 7.85 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)

    Global Offshore Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.4012.6614.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.4012.6614.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.257.006.63
    Depreciation8.059.117.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.909.958.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.80-13.39-7.82
    Other Income0.000.010.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.80-13.38-7.70
    Interest2.372.275.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.17-15.65-13.66
    Exceptional Items-158.25-0.23-2.00
    P/L Before Tax-178.41-15.89-15.65
    Tax0.020.020.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-178.43-15.91-15.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-178.43-15.91-15.68
    Minority Interest1.401.260.89
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-177.04-14.65-14.79
    Equity Share Capital24.7324.7324.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-71.59-5.92-5.98
    Diluted EPS-71.59-5.92-5.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-71.59-5.92-5.98
    Diluted EPS-71.59-5.92-5.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Global Offshore #Global Offshore Services #Results #Shipping
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 12:22 pm