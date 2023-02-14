Global Offshore Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.40 crore, down 56.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Global Offshore Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.40 crore in December 2022 down 56.21% from Rs. 14.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 177.04 crore in December 2022 down 1096.76% from Rs. 14.79 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.75 crore in December 2022 down 19600% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
|Global Offshore Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.40
|12.66
|14.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.40
|12.66
|14.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.25
|7.00
|6.63
|Depreciation
|8.05
|9.11
|7.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.90
|9.95
|8.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.80
|-13.39
|-7.82
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.80
|-13.38
|-7.70
|Interest
|2.37
|2.27
|5.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.17
|-15.65
|-13.66
|Exceptional Items
|-158.25
|-0.23
|-2.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-178.41
|-15.89
|-15.65
|Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-178.43
|-15.91
|-15.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-178.43
|-15.91
|-15.68
|Minority Interest
|1.40
|1.26
|0.89
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-177.04
|-14.65
|-14.79
|Equity Share Capital
|24.73
|24.73
|24.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-71.59
|-5.92
|-5.98
|Diluted EPS
|-71.59
|-5.92
|-5.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-71.59
|-5.92
|-5.98
|Diluted EPS
|-71.59
|-5.92
|-5.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited