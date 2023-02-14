Global Offshore Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.40 crore, down 56.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.40 crore in December 2022 down 56.21% from Rs. 14.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 177.04 crore in December 2022 down 1096.76% from Rs. 14.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.75 crore in December 2022 down 19600% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Global Offshore shares closed at 7.85 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)