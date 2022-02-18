Global Offshore Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.61 crore, down 27.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.61 crore in December 2021 down 27.31% from Rs. 20.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.79 crore in December 2021 down 119.71% from Rs. 75.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 103.4% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2020.

Global Offshore shares closed at 7.85 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)