Global Offshore Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.61 crore, down 27.31% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Global Offshore Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.61 crore in December 2021 down 27.31% from Rs. 20.09 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.79 crore in December 2021 down 119.71% from Rs. 75.06 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 103.4% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2020.
Global Offshore shares closed at 7.85 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)
|Global Offshore Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.61
|14.67
|20.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.61
|14.67
|20.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.63
|6.33
|8.41
|Depreciation
|7.75
|12.49
|8.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.05
|9.02
|13.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.82
|-13.17
|-9.57
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.70
|-13.14
|-9.53
|Interest
|5.95
|5.78
|9.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.66
|-18.92
|-18.65
|Exceptional Items
|-2.00
|0.88
|131.15
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.65
|-18.03
|112.50
|Tax
|0.03
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.68
|-18.06
|112.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.68
|-18.06
|112.46
|Minority Interest
|0.89
|0.33
|-37.40
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-14.79
|-17.73
|75.06
|Equity Share Capital
|24.73
|24.73
|24.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.98
|-7.17
|30.35
|Diluted EPS
|-5.98
|-7.17
|30.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.98
|-7.17
|30.35
|Diluted EPS
|-5.98
|-7.17
|30.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited