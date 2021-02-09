Global Offshore Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.09 crore, down 32.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.09 crore in December 2020 down 32.67% from Rs. 29.84 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.06 crore in December 2020 up 525.18% from Rs. 17.65 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2020 down 118.35% from Rs. 8.01 crore in December 2019.

Global Offshore EPS has increased to Rs. 30.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.41 in December 2019.

Global Offshore shares closed at 6.80 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.16% returns over the last 6 months and 47.83% over the last 12 months.