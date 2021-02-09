MARKET NEWS

Global Offshore Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.09 crore, down 32.67% Y-o-Y

February 09, 2021 / 11:16 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Global Offshore Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.09 crore in December 2020 down 32.67% from Rs. 29.84 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.06 crore in December 2020 up 525.18% from Rs. 17.65 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2020 down 118.35% from Rs. 8.01 crore in December 2019.

Global Offshore EPS has increased to Rs. 30.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.41 in December 2019.

Global Offshore shares closed at 6.80 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.16% returns over the last 6 months and 47.83% over the last 12 months.

Global Offshore Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations20.0917.7029.84
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations20.0917.7029.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.418.589.18
Depreciation8.067.467.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.2012.9713.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.57-11.31-0.55
Other Income0.040.711.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.53-10.600.52
Interest9.119.2112.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-18.65-19.80-11.64
Exceptional Items131.1512.20-3.76
P/L Before Tax112.50-7.60-15.40
Tax0.040.050.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.46-7.66-15.52
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.46-7.66-15.52
Minority Interest-37.403.004.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates75.06-4.66-17.65
Equity Share Capital24.7324.7324.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS30.35-1.88-5.41
Diluted EPS30.35-1.88-5.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS30.35-1.88-5.41
Diluted EPS30.35-1.88-5.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Global Offshore #Global Offshore Services #Results #Shipping
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:00 pm

