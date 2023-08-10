English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Global Health Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 544.59 crore, up 15.22% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Health are:

    Net Sales at Rs 544.59 crore in June 2023 up 15.22% from Rs. 472.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.21 crore in June 2023 up 48.14% from Rs. 58.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.55 crore in June 2023 up 31.14% from Rs. 108.70 crore in June 2022.

    Global Health EPS has increased to Rs. 3.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.17 in June 2022.

    Global Health shares closed at 679.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.49% returns over the last 6 months

    Global Health
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations544.59502.91472.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations544.59502.91472.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials120.33112.47106.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.1510.609.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.02-1.90-0.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost145.72131.28131.90
    Depreciation20.4320.3521.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--2.784.68
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses159.06144.85120.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.9282.4778.98
    Other Income33.2028.107.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.12110.5786.86
    Interest6.386.386.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax115.74104.1980.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax115.74104.1980.21
    Tax29.5323.2422.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities86.2180.9658.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period86.2180.9658.20
    Equity Share Capital53.6553.6453.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.213.022.17
    Diluted EPS3.213.02--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.213.022.17
    Diluted EPS3.213.02--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Global Health #Hospital & Healthcare Services #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!