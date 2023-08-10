Global Health Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 544.59 crore, up 15.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 544.59 crore in June 2023 up 15.22% from Rs. 472.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.21 crore in June 2023 up 48.14% from Rs. 58.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.55 crore in June 2023 up 31.14% from Rs. 108.70 crore in June 2022.

Global Health EPS has increased to Rs. 3.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.17 in June 2022.

Global Health shares closed at 679.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.49% returns over the last 6 months