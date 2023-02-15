Global Health Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 489.79 crore, up 4.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 489.79 crore in December 2022 up 4.85% from Rs. 467.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.77 crore in December 2022 down 13.76% from Rs. 68.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.01 crore in December 2022 down 9.22% from Rs. 118.98 crore in December 2021.