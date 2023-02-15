 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global Health Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 489.79 crore, up 4.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Health are:

Net Sales at Rs 489.79 crore in December 2022 up 4.85% from Rs. 467.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.77 crore in December 2022 down 13.76% from Rs. 68.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.01 crore in December 2022 down 9.22% from Rs. 118.98 crore in December 2021.

Global Health
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 489.79 494.08
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 489.79 494.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 106.35 105.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.15 7.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.95 1.39
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 133.61 134.85
Depreciation 21.62 22.27
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 145.25 141.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.86 80.87
Other Income 12.52 13.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.39 94.05
Interest 6.49 6.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 79.89 87.41
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 79.89 87.41
Tax 21.12 22.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.77 65.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.77 65.32
Equity Share Capital 53.64 50.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.25 2.58
Diluted EPS 2.25 2.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.25 2.58
Diluted EPS 2.25 2.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
