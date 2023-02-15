Global Health Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 489.79 crore, up 4.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 489.79 crore in December 2022 up 4.85% from Rs. 467.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.77 crore in December 2022 down 13.76% from Rs. 68.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.01 crore in December 2022 down 9.22% from Rs. 118.98 crore in December 2021.

Global Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.69 in December 2021.

Global Health shares closed at 457.10 on February 14, 2023 (NSE)