    Global Health Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 489.79 crore, up 4.85% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Health are:

    Net Sales at Rs 489.79 crore in December 2022 up 4.85% from Rs. 467.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.77 crore in December 2022 down 13.76% from Rs. 68.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.01 crore in December 2022 down 9.22% from Rs. 118.98 crore in December 2021.

    Global Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.69 in December 2021.

    Global Health shares closed at 457.10 on February 14, 2023 (NSE)

    Global Health
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations489.79494.08
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations489.79494.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials106.35105.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.157.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.951.39
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost133.61134.85
    Depreciation21.6222.27
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses145.25141.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.8680.87
    Other Income12.5213.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.3994.05
    Interest6.496.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax79.8987.41
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax79.8987.41
    Tax21.1222.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.7765.32
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.7765.32
    Equity Share Capital53.6450.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.252.58
    Diluted EPS2.252.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.252.58
    Diluted EPS2.252.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

