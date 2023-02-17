 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global Health Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 694.32 crore, up 19.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Global Health are:

Net Sales at Rs 694.32 crore in December 2022 up 19.06% from Rs. 583.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.61 crore in December 2022 up 15.27% from Rs. 69.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.87 crore in December 2022 up 17.84% from Rs. 145.85 crore in December 2021.

Global Health
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 694.32 679.06
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 694.32 679.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 143.85 141.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.60 12.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.51 1.32
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 159.61 160.28
Depreciation 38.75 37.13
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 216.79 206.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.22 119.45
Other Income 11.90 15.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 133.12 134.96
Interest 20.67 18.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 112.45 116.73
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 112.45 116.73
Tax 31.84 31.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.61 85.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.61 85.68
Minority Interest -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 80.61 85.68
Equity Share Capital 53.64 50.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.08 3.38
Diluted EPS 3.08 3.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.08 3.38
Diluted EPS 3.08 3.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited