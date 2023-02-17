Global Health Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 694.32 crore, up 19.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 694.32 crore in December 2022 up 19.06% from Rs. 583.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.61 crore in December 2022 up 15.27% from Rs. 69.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.87 crore in December 2022 up 17.84% from Rs. 145.85 crore in December 2021.