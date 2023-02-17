Global Health Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 694.32 crore, up 19.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 694.32 crore in December 2022 up 19.06% from Rs. 583.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.61 crore in December 2022 up 15.27% from Rs. 69.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.87 crore in December 2022 up 17.84% from Rs. 145.85 crore in December 2021.

Global Health EPS has increased to Rs. 3.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.76 in December 2021.

Global Health shares closed at 503.80 on February 16, 2023 (NSE)