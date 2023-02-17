English
    Global Health Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 694.32 crore, up 19.06% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Global Health are:

    Net Sales at Rs 694.32 crore in December 2022 up 19.06% from Rs. 583.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.61 crore in December 2022 up 15.27% from Rs. 69.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.87 crore in December 2022 up 17.84% from Rs. 145.85 crore in December 2021.

    Global Health EPS has increased to Rs. 3.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.76 in December 2021.

    Global Health shares closed at 503.80 on February 16, 2023 (NSE)

    Global Health
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations694.32679.06
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations694.32679.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials143.85141.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.6012.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.511.32
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost159.61160.28
    Depreciation38.7537.13
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses216.79206.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.22119.45
    Other Income11.9015.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.12134.96
    Interest20.6718.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax112.45116.73
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax112.45116.73
    Tax31.8431.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities80.6185.68
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period80.6185.68
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates80.6185.68
    Equity Share Capital53.6450.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.083.38
    Diluted EPS3.083.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.083.38
    Diluted EPS3.083.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:22 am