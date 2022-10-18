Global Educatio Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.10 crore, up 124.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.10 crore in September 2022 up 124.01% from Rs. 7.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.09 crore in September 2022 up 214.27% from Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.17 crore in September 2022 up 169.64% from Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2021.

Global Educatio EPS has increased to Rs. 5.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.59 in September 2021.

Global Educatio shares closed at 428.70 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 495.83% returns over the last 6 months and 822.93% over the last 12 months.