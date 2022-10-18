English
    Global Educatio Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.10 crore, up 124.01% Y-o-Y

    October 18, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Education are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.10 crore in September 2022 up 124.01% from Rs. 7.63 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.09 crore in September 2022 up 214.27% from Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.17 crore in September 2022 up 169.64% from Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2021.

    Global Educatio EPS has increased to Rs. 5.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.59 in September 2021.

    Global Educatio shares closed at 428.70 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 495.83% returns over the last 6 months and 822.93% over the last 12 months.

    Global Education
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.5212.097.25
    Other Operating Income0.580.580.38
    Total Income From Operations17.1012.677.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.380.450.46
    Depreciation1.341.450.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.556.124.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.834.662.28
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.834.662.28
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.834.662.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.834.662.28
    Tax1.741.170.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.093.481.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.093.481.62
    Equity Share Capital10.1810.1810.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.003.421.59
    Diluted EPS5.003.421.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.003.421.59
    Diluted EPS5.003.421.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:00 pm
