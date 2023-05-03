Global Educatio Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.54 crore, up 76.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.54 crore in March 2023 up 76.36% from Rs. 12.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.94 crore in March 2023 up 156.39% from Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.49 crore in March 2023 up 176.11% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2022.

Global Educatio EPS has increased to Rs. 4.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.87 in March 2022.