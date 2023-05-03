English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Global Educatio Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.54 crore, up 76.36% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Education are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.54 crore in March 2023 up 76.36% from Rs. 12.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.94 crore in March 2023 up 156.39% from Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.49 crore in March 2023 up 176.11% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2022.

    Global Educatio EPS has increased to Rs. 4.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.87 in March 2022.

    Global Education
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.9911.3912.32
    Other Operating Income0.550.530.46
    Total Income From Operations22.5411.9212.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.520.490.43
    Depreciation2.261.231.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.534.496.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.235.704.13
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.235.704.13
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.235.704.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.235.704.13
    Tax3.291.520.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.944.183.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.944.183.88
    Equity Share Capital10.1810.1810.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.912.063.87
    Diluted EPS4.912.063.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.912.063.87
    Diluted EPS4.912.063.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Global Educatio #Global Education #IT education #Results
    first published: May 3, 2023 11:22 am