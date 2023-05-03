Global Educatio Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.54 crore, up 76.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Education are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.54 crore in March 2023 up 76.36% from Rs. 12.78 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.94 crore in March 2023 up 156.39% from Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.49 crore in March 2023 up 176.11% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2022.
Global Educatio EPS has increased to Rs. 4.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.87 in March 2022.
|Global Education
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.99
|11.39
|12.32
|Other Operating Income
|0.55
|0.53
|0.46
|Total Income From Operations
|22.54
|11.92
|12.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.52
|0.49
|0.43
|Depreciation
|2.26
|1.23
|1.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.53
|4.49
|6.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.23
|5.70
|4.13
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.23
|5.70
|4.13
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.23
|5.70
|4.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13.23
|5.70
|4.13
|Tax
|3.29
|1.52
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.94
|4.18
|3.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.94
|4.18
|3.88
|Equity Share Capital
|10.18
|10.18
|10.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.91
|2.06
|3.87
|Diluted EPS
|4.91
|2.06
|3.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.91
|2.06
|3.87
|Diluted EPS
|4.91
|2.06
|3.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited