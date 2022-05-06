Global Educatio Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.78 crore, up 42.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.78 crore in March 2022 up 42.63% from Rs. 8.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2022 up 407.27% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2022 up 506.52% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2021.

Global Educatio EPS has increased to Rs. 3.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in March 2021.

Global Educatio shares closed at 87.05 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)