Global Educatio Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.96 crore, up 20.9% Y-o-Y
June 17, 2021 / 08:41 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Education are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.96 crore in March 2021 up 20.9% from Rs. 7.41 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021 down 143.28% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2021 down 128.34% from Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2020.
Global Educatio shares closed at 52.95 on June 16, 2021 (NSE)
|Global Education
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.50
|7.99
|7.95
|Other Operating Income
|0.46
|0.31
|-0.54
|Total Income From Operations
|8.96
|8.30
|7.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.14
|1.00
|1.10
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.18
|0.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.20
|4.29
|2.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.53
|2.83
|2.83
|Other Income
|--
|--
|1.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.53
|2.83
|4.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.53
|2.83
|3.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.53
|2.83
|3.97
|Tax
|-0.27
|0.71
|1.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.26
|2.12
|2.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.26
|2.12
|2.91
|Equity Share Capital
|10.18
|10.18
|2.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|34.56
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|2.08
|11.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|2.08
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|2.08
|11.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|2.08
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited