MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ' Unique ways of participating in agri commodity derivatives' on June 18, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Global Educatio Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.96 crore, up 20.9% Y-o-Y

June 17, 2021 / 08:41 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Education are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.96 crore in March 2021 up 20.9% from Rs. 7.41 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021 down 143.28% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2021 down 128.34% from Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2020.

Global Educatio shares closed at 52.95 on June 16, 2021 (NSE)

Close
Global Education
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations8.507.997.95
Other Operating Income0.460.31-0.54
Total Income From Operations8.968.307.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.141.001.10
Depreciation0.150.180.87
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.204.292.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.532.832.83
Other Income----1.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.532.834.00
Interest0.000.000.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.532.833.97
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.532.833.97
Tax-0.270.711.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.262.122.91
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.262.122.91
Equity Share Capital10.1810.182.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----34.56
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.222.0811.74
Diluted EPS-1.222.08--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.222.0811.74
Diluted EPS-1.222.08--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Global Educatio #Global Education #IT education #Results
first published: Jun 17, 2021 08:33 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.