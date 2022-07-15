Global Educatio Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.67 crore, up 66.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.67 crore in June 2022 up 66.16% from Rs. 7.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2022 up 83.78% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.11 crore in June 2022 up 129.7% from Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2021.

Global Educatio EPS has increased to Rs. 3.42 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.86 in June 2021.

Global Educatio shares closed at 184.50 on July 14, 2022 (NSE)