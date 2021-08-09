Global Educatio Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.63 crore, up 1373.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.63 crore in June 2021 up 1373.66% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2021 up 271.1% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2021 up 428.4% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2020.

Global Educatio EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.46 in June 2020.

Global Educatio shares closed at 44.95 on August 06, 2021 (NSE)