Global Educatio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.92 crore, down 9.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.92 crore in December 2022 down 9.95% from Rs. 13.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2022 down 3.42% from Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2022 down 3.21% from Rs. 7.16 crore in December 2021.

Global Educatio EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.25 in December 2021.

Global Educatio shares closed at 206.60 on January 19, 2023 (NSE)