Global Educatio Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.24 crore, up 59.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.24 crore in December 2021 up 59.42% from Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2021 up 104.1% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.16 crore in December 2021 up 137.87% from Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2020.

Global Educatio EPS has increased to Rs. 4.25 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.08 in December 2020.

Global Educatio shares closed at 88.25 on January 31, 2022 (NSE)