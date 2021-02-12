Global Educatio Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore, up 36.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore in December 2020 up 36.55% from Rs. 6.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2020 up 19.68% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2020 up 4.15% from Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2019.

Global Educatio EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.08 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.14 in December 2019.

Global Educatio shares closed at 53.40 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)