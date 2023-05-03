Global Educatio Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.98 crore, up 78.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Global Education are:Net Sales at Rs 21.98 crore in March 2023 up 78.38% from Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.85 crore in March 2023 up 154.02% from Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.40 crore in March 2023 up 174.51% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2022.
Global Educatio EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.94 in March 2022.
|Global Educatio shares closed at 214.20 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.73% returns over the last 6 months and 462.94% over the last 12 months.
|Global Education
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.98
|11.39
|12.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.98
|11.39
|12.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.53
|0.49
|0.43
|Depreciation
|2.26
|1.23
|1.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.60
|4.50
|6.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.59
|5.17
|3.67
|Other Income
|0.55
|0.53
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.14
|5.70
|4.13
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.13
|5.70
|4.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13.13
|5.70
|4.13
|Tax
|3.29
|1.52
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.85
|4.18
|3.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.85
|4.18
|3.88
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|9.85
|4.18
|3.88
|Equity Share Capital
|10.18
|10.18
|10.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.87
|2.05
|1.94
|Diluted EPS
|4.87
|2.05
|1.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.87
|2.05
|1.94
|Diluted EPS
|4.87
|2.05
|1.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited