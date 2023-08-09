English
    Global Educatio Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.50 crore, up 19.95% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Global Education are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.50 crore in June 2023 up 19.95% from Rs. 12.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.54 crore in June 2023 up 145.34% from Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.66 crore in June 2023 up 58.1% from Rs. 6.11 crore in June 2022.

    Global Educatio EPS has increased to Rs. 4.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.71 in June 2022.

    Global Education
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.1321.9812.09
    Other Operating Income0.37----
    Total Income From Operations14.5021.9812.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.790.530.51
    Depreciation1.002.261.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.066.606.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.6612.594.08
    Other Income--0.550.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.6613.144.66
    Interest0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.6513.134.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.6513.134.66
    Tax2.203.291.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.459.853.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.459.853.48
    Minority Interest0.00----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.09----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.549.853.48
    Equity Share Capital10.1810.1810.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.194.871.71
    Diluted EPS4.194.87--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.194.871.71
    Diluted EPS4.194.87--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 01:00 pm

