Global Educatio Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.50 crore, up 19.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.50 crore in June 2023 up 19.95% from Rs. 12.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.54 crore in June 2023 up 145.34% from Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.66 crore in June 2023 up 58.1% from Rs. 6.11 crore in June 2022.

Global Educatio EPS has increased to Rs. 4.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.71 in June 2022.