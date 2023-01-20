English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Global Educatio Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.39 crore, down 11.53% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Global Education are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.39 crore in December 2022 down 11.53% from Rs. 12.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2022 down 3.5% from Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2022 down 3.21% from Rs. 7.16 crore in December 2021.

    Global Educatio EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.13 in December 2021.

    Global Educatio shares closed at 206.60 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 116.56% returns over the last 6 months and 541.02% over the last 12 months.

    Global Education
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.3916.52
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations11.3916.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost0.490.38
    Depreciation1.231.34
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses4.508.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.176.26
    Other Income0.530.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.706.83
    Interest0.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.706.83
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax5.706.83
    Tax1.521.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.185.09
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.185.09
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.185.09
    Equity Share Capital10.1810.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.052.50
    Diluted EPS2.052.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.052.50
    Diluted EPS2.052.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Global Educatio #Global Education #IT education #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm