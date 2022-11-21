Global Cap Mkts Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, up 122.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Capital Markets are:Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore in September 2022 up 122.6% from Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2022 up 65.24% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.
Global Cap Mkts EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in September 2021.
|Global Cap Mkts shares closed at 24.63 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 457.24% returns over the last 6 months and 574.79% over the last 12 months.
|Global Capital Markets
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.59
|0.70
|2.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.59
|0.70
|2.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.09
|0.39
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|0.05
|2.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.12
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.12
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.33
|0.01
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.11
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.33
|0.12
|0.18
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.33
|0.12
|0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.33
|0.12
|0.18
|Tax
|0.02
|0.03
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.31
|0.09
|0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.31
|0.09
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|24.89
|24.89
|24.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.12
|0.04
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|0.12
|0.04
|-0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.12
|0.04
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|0.12
|0.04
|-0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited