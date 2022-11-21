 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Global Cap Mkts Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, up 122.6% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Capital Markets are:Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore in September 2022 up 122.6% from Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2022 up 65.24% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.
Global Cap Mkts EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in September 2021. Global Cap Mkts shares closed at 24.63 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 457.24% returns over the last 6 months and 574.79% over the last 12 months.
Global Capital Markets
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations5.590.702.51
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.590.702.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods5.090.390.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.060.052.32
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.110.120.11
Depreciation0.020.020.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.100.120.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.330.01-0.01
Other Income0.000.110.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.330.120.18
Interest0.000.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.330.120.18
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.330.120.18
Tax0.020.03-0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.310.090.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.310.090.18
Equity Share Capital24.8924.8924.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.120.04-0.64
Diluted EPS0.120.04-0.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.120.04-0.64
Diluted EPS0.120.04-0.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Global Cap Mkts #global capital markets #Results
first published: Nov 21, 2022 06:55 pm