Global Cap Mkts Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, up 122.6% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 5.59 0.70 2.51 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5.59 0.70 2.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 5.09 0.39 0.01 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.06 0.05 2.32 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.11 0.12 0.11 Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.10 0.12 0.05 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.33 0.01 -0.01 Other Income 0.00 0.11 0.19 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.33 0.12 0.18 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.33 0.12 0.18 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.33 0.12 0.18 Tax 0.02 0.03 -0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.31 0.09 0.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.31 0.09 0.18 Equity Share Capital 24.89 24.89 24.89 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.12 0.04 -0.64 Diluted EPS 0.12 0.04 -0.64 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.12 0.04 -0.64 Diluted EPS 0.12 0.04 -0.64 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited