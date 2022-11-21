Global Cap Mkts Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, up 122.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore in September 2022 up 122.6% from Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2022 up 65.24% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

Global Cap Mkts EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in September 2021.