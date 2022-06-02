 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global Cap Mkts Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 89.68% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Capital Markets are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in March 2022 down 89.68% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 193.76% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

Global Cap Mkts shares closed at 4.17 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.48% returns over the last 6 months and 202.17% over the last 12 months.

Global Capital Markets
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.37 0.53 3.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.37 0.53 3.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.42 0.08 2.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.11 0.08
Depreciation -0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.52 0.07 0.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.23 0.26 -0.23
Other Income -- -0.01 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.23 0.25 -0.23
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.22 0.25 -0.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.22 0.25 -0.23
Tax 0.01 0.00 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.21 0.25 -0.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.21 0.25 -0.23
Equity Share Capital 24.89 24.89 24.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.26 2.00 -0.09
Diluted EPS -1.26 2.00 -0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.26 2.00 -0.09
Diluted EPS -1.26 2.00 -0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:11 pm
