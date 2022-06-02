Global Cap Mkts Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 89.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in March 2022 down 89.68% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 193.76% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

Global Cap Mkts shares closed at 4.17 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.48% returns over the last 6 months and 202.17% over the last 12 months.