Global Cap Mkts Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 89.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Capital Markets are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in March 2022 down 89.68% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 193.76% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.
Global Cap Mkts shares closed at 4.17 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.48% returns over the last 6 months and 202.17% over the last 12 months.
|Global Capital Markets
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.37
|0.53
|3.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.37
|0.53
|3.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.97
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.42
|0.08
|2.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.11
|0.08
|Depreciation
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.52
|0.07
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|0.26
|-0.23
|Other Income
|--
|-0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|0.25
|-0.23
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.22
|0.25
|-0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.22
|0.25
|-0.23
|Tax
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.21
|0.25
|-0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.21
|0.25
|-0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|24.89
|24.89
|24.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.26
|2.00
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.26
|2.00
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.26
|2.00
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.26
|2.00
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited