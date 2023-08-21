English
    Global Cap Mkts Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 59.44% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Capital Markets are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2023 down 59.44% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 235.01% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 164.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

    Global Cap Mkts shares closed at 0.82 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -49.69% returns over the last 6 months and 192.86% over the last 12 months.

    Global Capital Markets
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.28-2.170.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.28-2.170.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.040.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.09-2.070.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.090.12
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.211.070.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-1.320.01
    Other Income0.01--0.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-1.320.12
    Interest0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.12-1.330.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.12-1.330.12
    Tax0.000.030.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.12-1.360.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.12-1.360.09
    Equity Share Capital39.8324.8924.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.540.04
    Diluted EPS---0.540.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.540.04
    Diluted EPS---0.540.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 21, 2023 09:44 am

