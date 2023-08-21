Global Cap Mkts Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 59.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2023 down 59.44% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 235.01% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 164.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

Global Cap Mkts shares closed at 0.82 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -49.69% returns over the last 6 months and 192.86% over the last 12 months.