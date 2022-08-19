Global Cap Mkts Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, down 27.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in June 2022 down 27.55% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 73.8% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 60% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.

Global Cap Mkts EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2021.

Global Cap Mkts shares closed at 4.35 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.91% returns over the last 6 months and 13.87% over the last 12 months.