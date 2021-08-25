Global Cap Mkts Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, up 261.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in June 2021 up 261.06% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021 up 43.03% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021 up 40% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

Global Cap Mkts EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2020.

Global Cap Mkts shares closed at 3.61 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 44.40% returns over the last 6 months and 179.84% over the last 12 months.