Global Cap Mkts Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.25 crore, up 2770.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.25 crore in December 2022 up 2770.11% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 up 212.52% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.