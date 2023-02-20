Global Cap Mkts Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.25 crore, up 2770.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.25 crore in December 2022 up 2770.11% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 up 212.52% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

Global Cap Mkts EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.00 in December 2021.

Global Cap Mkts shares closed at 26.15 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 487.64% returns over the last 6 months and 372.88% over the last 12 months.