Global Cap Mkts Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 47.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in December 2021 up 47.6% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021 down 26.97% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021 down 27.03% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.

Global Cap Mkts EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2020.

Global Cap Mkts shares closed at 5.81 on February 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 66.95% returns over the last 6 months and 127.84% over the last 12 months.