Global Cap Mkts Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 10.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in December 2020 down 10.25% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020 up 127.18% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020 up 23.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

Global Cap Mkts EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2019.

Global Cap Mkts shares closed at 2.70 on February 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 116.00% returns over the last 6 months