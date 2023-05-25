Glittke Granite Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.91 crore, up 144.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.91 crore in March 2023 up 144.21% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 up 286.4% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2023 up 364.29% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

Glittke Granite EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2022.

Glittke Granite shares closed at 2.75 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.15% returns over the last 6 months and -14.60% over the last 12 months.